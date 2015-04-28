Amazon Opens Business-Only Marketplace After Three-Year Test Period

Amazon is opening its first marketplace directly aimed at–and limited to–businesses. Amazon Business is officially launching after three years of testing, says The Wall Street Journal .

Opening a business-specific marketplace will help Amazon serve enterprise and industrial clients that typically order components and tools out of catalogs, says The Wall Street Journal. Some items sold on Amazon Business are not offered on Amazon’s main marketplace, including antibodies and protein screening kits. But when The Wall Street Journal asked, Amazon declined to say whether it will achieve competitive prices via cheap supplier contracts or if Amazon will lower prices themselves after paying wholesale.

Amazon is phasing out the similar service, Amazon Supply, by mid-May in favor of Amazon Business, which customers will need a business license to access. Otherwise, it will operate much like regular Amazon, offering Amazon Prime members unlimited two-day shipping. Many of Amazon Business’ goods will be stored in Amazon’s existing warehouses. For now, Amazon Business will only be offered within the U.S.

