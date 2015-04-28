This Chilling 5-Minute Short Takes Place Entirely In a G-Chat Conversation That May Be Haunted

Quick, go look through the green dots marking all parties currently available for G-chatting. Do any of them happen to be deceased exes? No? Well, that’s probably a relief. More to the point, though, even if not, you’ll still relate to the feeling of dread that permeates the new short film, Green Dot, in which a woman may or may not be getting contacted by her dead boyfriend through this inescapable technology–and that’s kind of the point.





Created by comedy writer and filmmaker Alex J. Mann, Green Dot tells the story of Mallory’s unexpected G-chat session with someone claiming to be her dearly departed Trent. The entire short takes place in Mallory’s and maybe-Trent’s chatbox, a format which is becoming more popular as we increasingly live in front of a screen’s incandescent glare. To reveal any more about the story would reveal too much, but it’ll suffice to say the video calls to mind how little we truly know about what’s happening on the other side of the screen we’re interacting with, and how little is known about what’s happening on our side. After watching this short, you might just want to switch over to the red dot on G-Chat for a while, or make yourself invisible.