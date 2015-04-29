The Fascinating Ways Our Attitudes About Work Are Changing

The world of work is rapidly changing, and, with it, employees’ attitudes about what’s acceptable on the job. Covering up that you were fired? Fine with many. Not having a professional social network profile? A total deal breaker for most.

These evolving attitudes about work were the focus of The New Norms @Work survey, which polled 15,075 full-time workers between 18 and 66 years of age in 19 countries. It reveals how full-time professionals view the way they share opinions, their past work history, and how they dress as tools that shape their professional brands online and in the office.

Only 46.8% of all workers polled said they would be totally honest about it if they had to reveal whether they got fired from a job. Twelve percent of full-time workers said if they got fired from a job, they would leave it off of their CV or LinkedIn profile.





Honesty varies from country to country. Fifty-six percent of U.S. workers reported that if they were fired from a job, they would work to hide this information, and 70% of U.S. workers between the ages of 25 and 34 said if they were fired, they wouldn’t be honest about it. In Brazil, the majority (69.75%) of workers would be completely open about getting fired, compared to only 24.1% in Hong Kong.

We know that the support of a work BFF can help you be more productive, but the ability to support others’ successes in the workplace is also motivating for many. Over 26% of global workers said discussing success with colleagues motivates them, as opposed to only 7.5% who found such talk annoying and 6.2% who got jealous or embarrassed.