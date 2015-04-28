Rock Out With Your Font Out: What Happens When Brands Get A Heavy Metal Makeover

We are so inundated with logos that for many we don’t even need to read the brand name to know what it is. A great logo transcends the alphabet and simply is that brand name.





The same can be said for heavy metal band logos. Iron Maiden, Slayer, Metallica–their logos are as recognizable as any major brand. Now Kentucky-based agency Cornett decided to mess with our minds by taking some of the most familiar brand names and giving them the heavy metal band treatment. With this hardcore makeover, Google gets a look that would better suit the motto: “F*ck yeah evil.” Disney becomes “The Heaviest Place on Earth.” And Anthropologie goes from rich boho chic to vamp goth superstore.