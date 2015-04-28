Beyond Beauty: Ram Trucks Celebrates Female Badassitude In New Ad

It’s not every day a truck ad breaks from the pull-heavy-stuff-loud-music-‘MERICA theme, let alone feature a message directly aimed at women. Here, Ram Trucks, with ad agency The Richards Group and director Jaci Judelson , taps its inner Swoosh with an inspirational message of strength and empowerment.

“Have you ever thought, ‘I could never do that’? Have you ever thought, ‘I could never climb a mountain or compete against that’? Have you ever though you just didn’t have anything left in the tank? Well, you do. You can break a stereotype and throw it into a whole other gear. Because the courage is already inside.”





That’s the pep talk we hear play over images of confident women doing everything from big wave surfing and hunting, to triathlon swimming and military training. It’s not the first female-focused truck ad–Silverado celebrated a woman and her big ride a few years back, but as marketing to women goes, it’s vibe is more Nike than Dove. Even though its obvious target audience is women, the brand is smart to craft a message that’s just as inspirational to potential truck buyers of any gender.