The Four Things That Will Get You Noticed By Recruiters

Whether you’re actively searching for a new job or you just want to be kept in the loop of potential opportunities, standing out among the crowd is the key to attracting the attention of a recruiter.

When creating your résumé and social media profiles, keep these tips in mind:

Dan Ogden, principal of Omnibus Consulting, a knowledge economy executive search firm, says the “I can do this for you” approach that most of us use on our résumés is flawed. “The biggest mistake that so many people make is they say, ‘I have a passion for x,’ ‘I’m a hard worker,’ or ‘I’m a team player,’” says Ogden.

“The perfect cover letter for any position would say, ‘I have done the exact job you are advertising for your business,’” he says. To stand out, Ogden recommends candidates think about how to demonstrate to the employer that they will have to invest the shortest possible ramp-up time to fulfill the position. Look at the job description and show how you have done this job in previous positions.

While most job applicants tend to list responsibilities on their résumés, Ogden recommends a slightly different approach. “If you’re a 90th percentile performer and a colleague is a 10th percentile performer, if you both describe your responsibilities, your résumés will look identical,” says Ogden.

Showing what you have accomplished relative to the responsibilities, and quantifying those achievements, is key to standing out. Stating, ‘I was responsible for client service and reduced turnaround time by 20%’ is much more effective than simply stating, ‘I was responsible for client service.’

“The résumés that stand out are the ones that show what (the candidate) did with the responsibilities they were given. Not just what they were responsible for, but what they achieved in context,” says Ogden.