Sesame Street Made An Awesome “Avengers” Parody

The references may be flying over young kids’ heads, but adults who grew up on Sesame Street are delighted by the show’s satirical bender of late. Big Bird and the gang have been going viral with age-inappropriate spoofs of House of Cards , Game of Thrones , and even Birdman . The latest parody on the show, however, seems designed to subtly remind adults in the full thrall of Marvel that comic book movies are also children’s entertainment.

“Aveggies: Age of Bon Bon” features a group of muppet-y, vegetable-loving heroes teaming up to defeat a villain who wants everything to have a high saturated fat content. Cookie Monster heads the team as Dr. Brownie, who would be able to unleash his Hulk-like cookie-powers if only he could focus. Of course, it’s hard to focus on what’s happening in the video when all the other Aveggies have cute Avenger-analogue names like Onion Man, Black Bean Widow, and Captain Americauliflower.





It’s the greatest Sesame Street mash-up since Saturday Night Live revealed what might happen if Cookie from Empire went head-to-head with Cookie Monster.