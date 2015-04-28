advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Weekly New Music Guide, Featuring Refused, Jamie XX, Hot Chip, And More

Get down with new music from Refused, Mates of State, Hot Chip, and hear Grimes’s thoughts on Tidal.

By Tyler Hayes1 minute Read

From Grimes to Groban! The week is music is wrapped up here.

advertisement
advertisement

New Music and Videos

Refused isn’t dead and neither is punk. Here’s the band’s first new song in 17 years as they gear up for a new album this summer.

Here’s the newest song from fun. member Nate Ruess. If you can get passed the gimmicky “ahHa” intro the song blossoms into a pop song on par with fun.’s other hits like “We Are Young,” or “Some Nights.”

“Burning Up” (NSFW) is Hot Chip’s interesting take on the traditional summer jam. The lyrics are from a pop anthem, yet the music is a slow jam complete with sparkling vocal effects.

Jamie xx’s new album is widely anticipated and the latest single, “Gosh,” is a five-minute epic ride.

Mewithoutyou, a uniquely intense band, is coming out with a new album in June. Here’s the first new song from that album.

advertisement

Big Data released a new lyric video to “The Business Of Emotion.” Now “The Business Of Emoji,” the video, is, suitably all in emoji.

Also:

Advance Streams

Available Today

Emerging Artist Spotlight

Take a chance on artists you may not know with this great new music.

Lany is pure pop mixed with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Each song is like riding your bike during dusk on a summer evening, and “Someone Else” is no different.

advertisement

The Japanese House gives off that Bon Iver feel–you know, wobbly vocals effects on top of vivid sound waves. The band’s new EP is out today and it’s worth checking out for sure.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Tyler Hayes is a Southern California native, early technology adopter, and music enthusiast. You can reach him at tyler@liisten.com

More

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life