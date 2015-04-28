Your Weekly New Music Guide, Featuring Refused, Jamie XX, Hot Chip, And More

From Grimes to Groban! The week is music is wrapped up here.
New Music and Videos
Refused isn’t dead and neither is punk. Here’s the band’s first new song in 17 years as they gear up for a new album this summer.
Here’s the newest song from fun. member Nate Ruess. If you can get passed the gimmicky “ahHa” intro the song blossoms into a pop song on par with fun.’s other hits like “We Are Young,” or “Some Nights.”
“Burning Up” (NSFW) is Hot Chip’s interesting take on the traditional summer jam. The lyrics are from a pop anthem, yet the music is a slow jam complete with sparkling vocal effects.
Jamie xx’s new album is widely anticipated and the latest single, “Gosh,” is a five-minute epic ride.
Mewithoutyou, a uniquely intense band, is coming out with a new album in June. Here’s the first new song from that album.
Big Data released a new lyric video to “The Business Of Emotion.” Now “The Business Of Emoji,” the video, is, suitably all in emoji.
Also:
- Grimes doesn’t shy away from sharing her thoughts on topics surrounding music. Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service is no different. The artist jumps head first into the controversial topic.
- D’Angelo and The Vanguard will be touring the U.S. soon.
- Mates of State have a new song called “Staring Contest”.
- Spoon has a new EP full of remixes of my favorite new song, “Inside Out.”
Advance Streams
- NPR First Listen: Torres – Sprinter
- NPR First Listen: The Tallest man On Earth – Dark Bird Is Home
- NPR First Listen: Metz – ll
- iTunes Radio: Django Django – Born Under Saturn
Available Today
- Blur – The Magic Whip
- Raekwon – Fly International Luxurious Art
- Braids – Deep In The Iris
- Josh Groban – Stages
- Millencolin – True Brew
- Odessa – Odessa
- Sam Cohen – Cool It
- The Weepies – Sirens
Emerging Artist Spotlight
Take a chance on artists you may not know with this great new music.
Lany is pure pop mixed with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Each song is like riding your bike during dusk on a summer evening, and “Someone Else” is no different.
The Japanese House gives off that Bon Iver feel–you know, wobbly vocals effects on top of vivid sound waves. The band’s new EP is out today and it’s worth checking out for sure.