Your Weekly New Music Guide, Featuring Refused, Jamie XX, Hot Chip, And More

Refused isn’t dead and neither is punk. Here’s the band’s first new song in 17 years as they gear up for a new album this summer.

Here’s the newest song from fun. member Nate Ruess. If you can get passed the gimmicky “ahHa” intro the song blossoms into a pop song on par with fun.’s other hits like “We Are Young,” or “Some Nights.”

“Burning Up” (NSFW) is Hot Chip’s interesting take on the traditional summer jam. The lyrics are from a pop anthem, yet the music is a slow jam complete with sparkling vocal effects.

Jamie xx’s new album is widely anticipated and the latest single, “Gosh,” is a five-minute epic ride.

Mewithoutyou, a uniquely intense band, is coming out with a new album in June. Here’s the first new song from that album.