Kids Weigh In On Mom And Dad’s Parenting Skills In This 2-Tissue Minute Maid Ad

Being a parent can be hard work. It’s not just the assault on your sleep, bathroom privacy, and personal freedom involved, but even more stressful is that, after all the insanity of those early years, your kid turns into an actual person, no longer telling you exactly what they’re feeling as they’re feeling it, like when they were a three-year-old.

Minute Maid taps into those doubts and fears with a new film for its “Doin’ Good” campaign, directed by John X. Carey. The brand and agency Doner Detroit asked a collection of moms and dads how they thought they were doing, and got back some pretty honest and frank self-evaluations. The kicker, and cue to maybe grab a tissue, is when the kids are asked to rate the child-rearing skills of their parents.





Even though the film and campaign will enrage copyeditors and grammar police everywhere, it’s a sweet thought and one that will no doubt endear the brand to parents in need of their own ego boost.