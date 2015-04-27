Today in Tabs: The Oregon Tabs Generation

After months of ghastly speculation, Bruce Jenner officially came out as a transgender woman in his interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce asked, in the interview, to still be referred to by male name and pronouns for the time being (further guidelines on how to talk and write about this story have been suggested by Media Matters and GLAAD. I’ve seen a few people on my Twitter feed confused by this, as they’re (rightly) used to the idea that if somebody is trans, you should use pronouns appropriate to their true gender.

That’s an important general rule, but it’s more important to call people what they ask to be called. Transition doesn’t happen at the flick of a switch, and changing names and pronouns is one of many small steps that come in many different orders.

When I came out as a transgender woman, I asked friends to start calling me Avery and using she and her pronouns, but said that I’d allow a grace period during which it was okay not to. I wanted to give the people in my life time to get used to how their interactions with me would be changing. (It was pretty much the one time in my life I’ve been at all considerate to other people. Usually I’m a huge jerk.)

Maybe that’s why Jenner is holding off, too. We’ll find out for certain when his E! reality show airs this July.