Chipotle Is Now Completely GMO-Free

As part of its never-ending quest to remain the only “fast casual” chain restaurant that appeals to the Whole Foods set, Chipotle announced this week that its menu is now completely GMO-free.

This doesn’t come as much of a shock. In 2013, the company started disclosing its use of genetically modified ingredients–and pledged to remove them altogether from its supply chain. Chipotle also sticks to organic ingredients when possible, and uses only antibiotic-free beef.

Antibiotic use in agriculture leads to antibiotic resistance, which is dangerous to farm animals and humans alike. But the risks of GMO ingredients, found in foods like soy oil (used by Chipotle to fry tortillas and chips, according to the New York Times) are less clear cut. GMO crops that are pesticide-tolerant have the obvious negative effect of encouraging more pesticide use, but crops that are drought-tolerant or contain extra vitamins may be more beneficial than not.

Concerns about pesticide use don’t appear to be a factor in Chipotle’s announcement, however. The company has said in the past that its sunflowers, used in sunflower oil, are herbicide-tolerant as a result of natural cross-breeding–no genetic modification involved.

Chipotle knows that the evidence for its decision isn’t definitive. “There is a lot of debate about genetically modified foods,” says Steve Ells, co-CEO of Chipotle, in a statement. “Though many countries have already restricted or banned the use of GMO crops, it’s clear that a lot of research is still needed before we can truly understand all of the implications of widespread GMO cultivation and consumption. While that debate continues, we decided to move to non-GMO ingredients.”

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, 88% of U.S. scientists think that GMO foods are safe to eat, but only 37% of the public agrees. Chipotle’s decision is just good business.

Chipotle’s menu contains only 68 ingredients, and the only GMO foods that it used previously were soy (in flour tortillas and cooking oil) and corn (in flour and corn tortillas). Rice bran oil will now be used to fry vegetables, while sunflower oil will fry tortillas and chips. The biggest challenge, according to the New York Times, was moving to non-GMO flour tortillas: