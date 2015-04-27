BuzzFeed Unveils Pound To Show How You Really Share Content

The traditional view of how content spreads socially is tightly bound to a specific network. Share your cat GIF on Facebook, for example, and watch as ever-widening groups of interconnected people propel the image far beyond anything you could have planned–on Facebook. Even analytics providers tend to bucket content this way.

But think about it: Do you really share things just on Facebook? Nope. Like most people you are more likely switching from Twitter to Facebook to Pinterest, chat and email, sharing all the while. And even the best analytics providers out there do a poor job of tracking how that cat GIF gets passed across the social web.

That insight, based in part on research by Stanford and Microsoft, is at the heart of a new initiative announced Monday by BuzzFeed at the NewFronts (which is where online video makers pitch their lineups to advertisers). It’s called Pound, and BuzzFeed publisher Dao Nguyen describes it in a blog post as a proprietary technology that “follows propagations from one sharer to another, through all the downstream visits, even across social networks and one-to-one sharing platforms like Gchat and email.”

Most analytics programs bucket shares by network. BuzzFeed saw content moving across the web as a branching tree.

The data that already has been gathered from Pound influenced BuzzFeed‘s latest strategy, which is to begin pushing original content directly to social networks rather than simply trying to bring readers back to the website. This was the centerpiece of BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti’s keynote presentation at SXSW in March.

One of the graphics in that keynote showed that Twitter is a trendsetter when it comes to news, but that the downstream sharing on other social networks ends up having a much larger impact. (See: “Twitter’s Influence Problem, Visualized.”)