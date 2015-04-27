Take A Poignant Look At The Memories Missed During The Gay Weddings Of The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

This week, the United States Supreme Court will address the question of whether same-sex marriage is a constitutional right . It’s already something more than 60% of Americans support, while 37 states and Washington, D.C., legally support it, but the court is debating whether all states must issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, and if not, whether they must recognize other states’ marriage licenses.

Same-sex marriage is already legal in Canada but PFLAG Canada, with agencies FCB Toronto and FCB Chicago, have launched a new PSA and petition aimed at raising awareness and support the issue where the fight for marriage rights continues.





Here we see familiar, faded footage of weddings from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, with all the outfits, cars, and nostalgia that come with it, except for one thing. None of it is real. The tagline, “For all the memories that never happened. Let’s make marriage equal for everyone, everywhere.”





The organization is urging supporters to sign its petition, post their own wedding pics, and spread the word through the hashtag #lovemadelegal.