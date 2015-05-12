Let General Stanley McChrystal Explain Why Adaptability Trumps Hierarchy

Dr. E.J. Caterson and Dr. Matthew Carty are members of one of the world’s finest reconstructive plastic surgery teams, working out of Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. They have reattached faces, salvaged legs, and saved lives. Seven years ago, they worked on a patient whose face had been torn off when she was mauled by a pit bull. The team opened up the dog’s stomach, removed the face, and reattached it. Today, if you saw this patient on the street, you wouldn’t bat an eye. At 3 p.m. on April 15, 2013, Caterson and Carty had just successfully completed a 10-hour operation on a teenager with an extreme facial fracture. They were about to head home to their families when their resident physician came in and said, “Hey, a bomb just went off.”

A few minutes earlier, two pressure-cooker bombs had ripped through the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and seriously injuring more than 200.

Adapted from “Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World” by General Stanley McChrystal (U.S. Army, retired) with Tantum Collins, David Silverman, and Chris Fussell, in agreement with Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © McChrystal Group LLC, 2015.

“[The team] just walked right from the OR to the emergency room,” Caterson says, where other operating teams converged. Casualties started rolling into the ER but, as Carty remembers, “No one had any sense of what the scope of the event was. As far as we knew, this could be 3,000 people.”

Working with trauma surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and vascular surgeons, Caterson’s group helped devise treatment plans for the stream of injured patients, before triaging them to the operating room. These surgeons had all collaborated in the past and now made decisions as a collective, Caterson explains. One of the injured patients came in with a badly mangled leg that looked like it would have to be amputated above the knee. But the surgeons were determined to avoid that route, since an above-knee amputation means up to a 70% increase in energy expenditure to walk for the rest of one’s life, leading to cardiovascular and pulmonary issues and often triggering early joint failure. The team went to work, taking skin grafts from the victim’s leg and back, threading them with a single 2 millimeter-thick blood vessel, and removing and replacing the bone in his leg in an attempt to salvage and reconstruct his knee. Eight surgeries later, he had recovered with a functioning knee—the result of a meticulously rebuilt mechanism in the absence of the anatomic stump that is normally necessary for a below-knee amputation. “That was a complete deviation from normal practices,” Caterson says. “But as a result, that person will be able to run a marathon again.”

Brigham and Women’s had never simulated a mass-casualty situation across multiple trauma services. There was no real plan, and certainly no rehearsal. Their response was simply an extension of what they do every day—adapt. A unit functioning as a command, with members waiting for instruction from authority, would have been too hidebound to respond effectively. There is no medical school course on removing a human face from a dog’s stomach, and in time-critical situations, no time to conduct a study or draw up a blueprint. The human body is a complex and interdependent system, and surgeries can diverge from a plan. “Every patient is different. Nobody has an identical fracture,” Carty says. “Operations are unpredictable. You always have to adapt.”

If the Brigham and Women’s surgical teams’ response to crisis illustrates the virtues of adaptability, the GM ignition-switch scandal that erupted nearly a year later illustrates the sometimes fatal risks of organizational rigidity.

On April 1, 2014, Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, stepped into a somber, wood-paneled room full of cameras and congressional representatives. Tim Murphy, Republican representative of Pennsylvania, initiated the proceedings: “I now convene this hearing of the Oversight and Investigation Subcommittee, titled ‘The GM Ignition Switch Recall: Why Did It Take So Long?’”