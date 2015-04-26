Jay Z’s Odd Tidal Wave Of Tidal Tweets

The launch of Jay Z’s newly acquired music streaming service Tidal hasn’t been met with the fanfare he was hoping for.

Since its launch in March, Tidal has faced harsh criticism for dwindling downloads, an ousted CEO straight out the gate, and claiming to cut a better deal for artists even though the artists aligned with the service are multi-millionaire acts like Nicki Minaj and Madonna.

It could very well be that Tidal just needs time to find its audience in the burgeoning landscape of streaming services. But Jay Z certainly isn’t helping his own cause with his stream of tweets today–in fact, he seems a little too defensive.