Here’s Your First Look At Jared Leto Fully, Crazily Made Up As The Joker

Some men just want to watch the world burn and others want to carefully tattoo the words ‘haha’ on themselves like Kat Von D at an open mic. It appears that Jared Leto will be the second type in the forthcoming film, Suicide Squad, but at least he’s also appropriately insane-looking.

Leto has some big clown shoes to fill in taking over for Heath Ledger as the latest cinematic incarnation of The Joker. Ledger’s Oscar-winning portrayal is widely considered the finest comic-book-adaptation performance of all time. If the image that Suicide Squad director David Ayers tweeted on Friday night is any indication, however, newly minted Oscar winner Leto is fully committed to the role’s requisite full-throttle craziness. In the photo, the actor appears shirtless, adorned with tattoos, silver and black fake teeth, and a purple glove that may or may not first have belonged to Prince. Also, the manic look in his eyes hints at the intensity he’ll bring to the role.

A fuller breakdown of Leto’s look on ComicBook.com suggests that the actor’s skin discoloration hints at the chemical plant incident origin story depicted by Jack Nicholson in the 1989 Batman, rather than the painted on paleness of Ledger in 2008’s Dark Knight. How will this version of perhaps the most iconic villain in all of comics rate among his predecessors? We’ll have to wait until August 5, 2016 to find out.