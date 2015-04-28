Stop Being Earnest: Just Because It’s A Good Cause Doesn’t Mean Your Marketing Shouldn’t Be Edgy

Bulging biceps, spray-tans, beer bongs, and a plea to save a sub-culture enshrined on the Jersey Shore. This is not your typical dairy ad. And yet that is what made Organic Valley’s “Save the Bros” campaign so breakthrough when it launched last month.

In the world of sustainability and cause related marketing we’ve come to expect a certain look and feel associated with “green” or “organics”: sweeping landscapes, all-white kitchens, adorable kids running through a glorious, lush field. Most ads are similar in aesthetic and messaging because they all go at it the same way–playing up the product’s functional attributes while highlighting its environmental benefits. They are usually earnest and pretty much always forgettable.

So “Save the Bros”, a two-minute video and supporting website developed by Organic Valley for it’s new “Organic Fuel” protein drink, is not what you’d expect. The campaign parodies charity PSAs with alarming pleas that the “bros” we know and love could become extinct if they continue to drink all the “junk” that exists in their current protein shakes. It’s not only funny, it’s also really smart.

Organic Valley knew it couldn’t go after their traditional audience–moms and household decision makers–with this product. It needed to broaden who they were talking to and appeal to millennials. To do so, Organic Valley felt it had to take a risk and zag from what others in the space were doing.

Boldly centering a campaign around the frat boy term “bros” was a creative way to educate the audience about the bad stuff in most of their protein drinks, without going into boring details or making the audience feel badly. The spot doesn’t belabor the “feel good” aspect of buying organic, just simply reinforces “Organic Fuel” has the “Good Junk.”

This post is part of a new series in which Phillip Haid, the cofounder and CEO of PUBLIC offers his thoughts on the best and worst of today’s cause marketing.

What’s interesting is how far “Save the Bros” was willing to go in making fun of its potential customer. But upon a closer look it’s clear that Organic Valley recognized that the self-identified “bros” are just a small segment of their potential market. The point was to create something fun, self-deprecating, and youthful to garner attention and drive sales for millennials looking for a healthy ready to drink milk option. And who could they resist the “Buy One Bro One” offer?