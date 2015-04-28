These Pretty City Maps Were Drawn By Our Paths Through Them

It’s no secret that tourists love to snap pictures on the Staten Island ferry. Or that photographers will wander the side streets of east London capturing the latest street art. Everyone knows that Paris’s visitor-friendly arrondissements are flooded with selfie sticks on weekends. Now, a new visualization of more than a decade of Flickr photographs shows exactly what paths photographers make when taking pictures.

Mapbox, the Washington, D.C.-based mapping company that provides public mapping tools under an open source philosophy and works with clients like Square, Evernote, and Foursquare, produced the Flickr photography maps using metadata gleaned by scraping the data from publicly available pictures on the site. This means that Mapbox systematically obtained the information you choose to let your phone or camera record every time you snap a picture—the exact GPS location, the time of day, the type of phone you used, and more.

Pan and zoom on this interactive map of New York City’s Flickr data, and press “Next” to see other cities:

Eric Fischer, the artist and mapping expert behind the project, told Fast Company that he only downloaded metadata associated with images rather than the images themselves. That metadata was then filtered to exclude pictures taken more than three miles apart or 10 miles apart.

“A map like this pushes limits in a lot of ways,” he added. “If you zoom in on Times Square, you see millions of lines being generated on top of each other. There are vast differences in the density of data, and seeing how we can mix and visualize the data.”

The visualizations were made by layering Flickr’s search API onto Mapbox’s own internal mapping platform and crowdsourced mapping data from OpenStreetMap. Different colors on the map indicate time stamps, speed in going from one location to another, and the popularity of locations. Black indicates walking speeds, all other colors indicate biking, driving, or taking public transportation between picture spots.