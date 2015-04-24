“Selma” Director Ava DuVernay Now Has Her Own Barbie Doll

Every year, all of the most (and some of the least) famous faces in Hollywood compete for the right to claim a figurine roughly a foot tall as a way to validate their accomplishments as part of a film. Of course, when the Oscars happened in February, Selma director somehow found herself left off the list of nominees who could potentially find themselves holding the gold statuette. But now, we’d say she ended up with something at least as exciting: Mattel, as part of its “Sheroes” campaign honoring women who inspire girls “by breaking boundaries and expanding possibilities for women everywhere,” according to a press release, has made a limited-edition Ava DuVernay Barbie doll.





Just how limited an edition is the doll? Well, she’s one of a kind, along with those of the five other women honored by the company at Variety’s “Power of Women” Lunch in New York, and after DuVernay and the others receive their dolls, they’ll be auctioning them off to benefit the charity of their choice. DuVernay is joined by dolls honoring Shameless star Emmy Rossum, Lucky magazine editor-in-chief Eva Chen, Broadway and television star Kristin Chenoweth, country star Trisha Yearwood, and five-year-old fashion designer Sydney “Mayhem” Keiser. So far, there are no plans to expand the line beyond the one-of-a-kind dolls at the luncheon, but if Twitter is any indication, Mattel is going to be hearing from people who want a poseable Ava DuVernay doll of their own on the shelf pretty soon.

Barbie “Sheroes” series Photo: courtesy of Mattel

