Manny Pacquiao Is Confused As To Whether He’s Really Fighting Floyd Mayweather In This Foot Locker Ad

The much-discussed fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather is finally happening May 2, after years during which the two best welterweights of their generation continually managed to avoid stepping into the ring together. Much has been made about the lengths that the undefeated Mayweather went to in order to avoid putting his record on the line during Pacquiao’s heyday, but now–with both fighters in their mid-thirties and a record payday at stake–the two are actually going to face off. The fight was announced in late February, three months after Pacquiao appeared in a spot for Foot Locker’s “Week Of Greatness” campaign in which he poked fun at the fact that Mayweather had spent years ducking him.