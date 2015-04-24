Google Removes Image Of Android Robot Peeing On Apple Logo From Google Maps

Just outside the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, was an Android robot peeing on an Apple logo. At least, it was there on Google Maps , south of the city and west of the Takht Pari Forest, until Google removed the offending map modification along with another nearby .





Obviously, the real Rawalpindi doesn’t look like that–it’s a gag someone pulled by using Google’s Map Maker, a tool that enables the community to edit maps.

Every edit has to be reviewed, but only edits in “sensitive areas” have to be approved by a Google Reviewer–a trusted netizen reviewer who lives in the area–so someone trusted by Google approved the Apple logo getting an emerald shower.

The gag surfaced in a Team Android post, and Redditor glanfr pointed out that the Peeing Android edits were made yesterday. Redditor portugalthephilosoph poked fun at how easy it is to get these edits past whoever is supervising Rawalpindi, linking to map alterations to the nearby Takht Pari Forest, since removed by Google but preserved below.





[via Business Insider]