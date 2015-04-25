These Are The Companies Winning The Race To Increase Diversity

Diversity in the workplace is a polarizing issue. On the one hand, science has proven that we tend to favor toiling side-by-side with people who are most like us . Yet multiple studies have shown that diverse teams are more innovative and productive than homogenous groups.

Differences in gender, race, age, and educational background support better decision making through conversations that come out of varied experiences. Yet another study supports the fact that diversity increased the bottom line. Economists from MIT and George Washington University discovered that an even gender split at one office contributed to a 41% increase in revenue.

It’s a challenge to shift hiring practices as well as manage diverse groups, but some companies are proving they are up to the task.

DiversityInc just released the results of its annual survey that ranks the top 50 companies from among over 1,000 competitors. These firms did not pay a fee to enter but submitted an application that assessed initiatives to hire, retain, and promote people of all races, gender, sexuality, those who have disabilities, and those who are veterans, as well as the diversity of their suppliers. Companies needed to have at least 1,000 U.S.-based employees. The results were determined by a software program that DiversityInc claims is able to create a list that better evaluates complex human-capital metrics and associates best practices with those demographic results.

Here are the leaders:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Kaiser Permanente PricewaterhouseCoopers EY Sodexo MasterCard Worldwide AT&T Prudential Financial Johnson & Johnson Procter & Gamble

The entire list can be viewed here.

Overall, the top 50 companies are significantly more diverse than average U.S. corporations. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) statistics show that DiversityInc’s top 50 companies have 20% more black, Latino, and Asian employees in management, and 13% more women. Among the top 10, the discrepancy is more pronounced, with 41% more black, Latino, and Asian employees in management positions, and 46% more women than the U.S. corporate average.