Logitech Pulls Millions From Mice, Invests It In Design

The year 2006 was a big year for headphones. It’s when the Beats brand debuted, took over every pair of ears in professional sports, and exploded into a $3 billion lifestyle-led technology company. You know what Logitech released that same year? This game controller loaded with fans so your hands would get less sweaty .

It’s one of many opportunities that Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell admits the company missed out on.

Logitech is one of the world’s largest hardware companies. It sells more computer mice than any other company in the world, which earn a vast majority of the company’s $2 billion in yearly revenue. But Darrell–who hailed from Whirlpool, Procter & Gamble, and GE–didn’t come to Logitech in 2012 to figure out how to sell more mice.

Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480

“We were one of the quintessential examples of a PC-related company, and our profits were dropping,” he tells Co.Design. “I came because I wanted to create an amazing company, and a design company. That’s fundamentally what I’m up to.”

In the last two years, Darrell has made a lot of big changes to the business plan. He took the company’s $100 million+ R&D budget, 85% of which had been dedicated to mice, and spread it around to three new product categories where he thought they could compete: Bluetooth speakers, teleconferencing systems, and tablet accessories.

Mice would be left with just a quarter of Logitech’s budget in a decision which provided an almost immediate payoff: Those other three categories would create $400 million in new business for Logitech by the end of 2014 thanks to standouts like the UE Boom. And the company would go on the upswing for the first time since 2011.

UE MEGABOOM

But this spreadsheet math overlooks Logitech’s bigger play: the quest to become what Darrell unabashedly calls “a design company.” In less veiled terms, it wants to be the type of company responsible for the next Beats-like craze. To lead the charge, Darrell recruited Alastair Curtis, the former Chief Designer at Nokia, to become Logitech’s first Chief Design Officer in its two-decade history.