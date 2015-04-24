The Future Of Wearable Tech Gets Scary In New Trailer For “Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3”

The Apple Watch has just hit stores and the debate about the future of mainstream adoption of wearable technology has rather quickly gone from a matter of if to when. The new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 conveniently offers up a view of the potential future of it all.

It’s a world where DNA enhancement and voluntary limb replacement are a routine reality, and you can buy retinal chips at the mall. The trailer, by agency 72andSunny, uses real footage of today’s wearable tech, bionics, and sports doping and steroids to creepy effect, showing how easy it can all lead to a society of modified athletes, brain-to-brain connections, and elective organ replacement surgery is routine.





While other Call of Duty campaigns tap into the unbridled fun and fantasy of “modern warfare,” Black Ops eschews the absurd characters and goofy Hollywood n00bs to continue its darker, more ominous vibe around what the not-so distant future has in store for us.