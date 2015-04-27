5 Ways How Leaders Achieve Genuine Employee Engagement

Employee engagement can look like a random effort to keep workers happy. Should we invest in tuition reimbursement? Re-examine our core values? Order another ping-pong table?

While general employee satisfaction is important, employee engagement is not about delivering a slew of eclectic activities. When done well, it zones in on what really motivates high-potential people to remain with their employer, deliver innovative products, or go above and beyond in customer service.

Research has revealed a strong link between personal learning and motivation. As highlighted in Deloitte’s Global Human Capital Trends 2015 study, Deckers Outdoor–the maker of Ugg footwear–considers “all learning programs to be programs to engage people and drive the corporate culture.” The company has one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry.

When times are good, be generous. Provide employees with a bonus that is tied to revenue and profit goals.

But without an environment of trust, all the effort that goes into creating effective learning programs may well be for naught. As a leader, when you combine learning and development with a culture of trust, the results are a high performing, highly engaged workforce. Focus on the following key areas:

To build an environment of trust, there should be no surprises. You need to discuss and share plans, business objectives, and financial results with employees at all levels. While you don’t need to invest a great deal of time discussing every single line item on the profit and loss statement or balance sheet, give your teams enough information so they can understand the firm’s financial health and how their contribution impacts the future success of the company.

Nothing breeds mistrust like a leader who provides a rosy financial outlook, then turns around the next quarter to impose new budget restrictions or worse, layoffs.

It is important to give employees a voice in the direction your company takes. Genuinely listen to and consider their views. Even avenues for constructive dissent should be available. Employees working on the front lines of the business often know better than management where the real problems lie and how to fix them. People assimilate knowledge and learn to accept direction by questioning, arguing, and offering alternatives–and, through these processes, gaining emotional connection with the goals.