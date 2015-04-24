The New Face Of Terror Is Wrinkly In The Trailer For A New M. Night Shyamalan Movie That Actually Looks Good

It’s almost accepted as conventional wisdom that the career and quality of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s work has been on a downward trajectory since shhhh we all saw dead people shhhh in 1999.

Of those who even accidentally saw The Happening, Lady in the Water, or wandered into After Earth by mistake, many would declare it was the last time they’d subject themselves to one of his movies. But the trailer for Shyamalan’s new movie is good enough to plant a seed of doubt into that declaration.

Sure, The Visit is yet another horror movie that at least part of which is found footage–a familiar trope since The Blair With Project hit theaters a month before The Sixth Sense–but making sweet ol’ Nana and Gramps the monsters is fresh enough to pique the interest of even the most vocal of Shyamalan’s critics.





But good luck pawning your kids off on your parents for the weekend if they ever see this trailer.