Chipotle Now Has Delivery

Would you like a chicken burrito? Like, right now? If you nodded affirmatively, hang tight, and don’t move. Chipotle will bring it to you. That’s right: Chipotle is now offering delivery.

To be more precise, Postmates, Chipotle’s delivery partner, is technically the one who will rush a piping hot burrito–or salad bowl, or whatever other menu item you crave–to your door. That is, provided you live in one of the 67 participating markets across the United States, according to The Verge.

Postmates was one of several services already delivering Chipotle in certain cities, but in an unofficial capacity. In fact, Chipotle has moved to shut down some of these third-party delivery operations out of concern for the quality and customer experience. With a Postmates partnership now set in stone, fans of delicious Mexican cuisine can rest easy knowing that they will be able to get their taco fix without having to do any work ever again.

This is a pretty big win for the San Francisco-based delivery service, but not their first: Postmates recently entered into an official partnership with Starbucks as well. Starting with Seattle, the coffee giant will deliver hot beverages directly to customers using Postmate’s established network of delivery people.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Postmates is based in Brooklyn.