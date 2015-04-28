What The Most Successful Employers Know

If you read the lists of best places to work, you might notice the same companies appear year after year. Google, Bain & Company, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Facebook, and Twitter, for example, are perennial favorites on Glassdoor’s annual list .

Renowned perks like company chefs, nap rooms, and massages might seem like obvious reasons for their ranking, but Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer for CareerBuilder, says it’s deeper than that; the best employers know how to use workforce data.

“Smart companies rely on data to inform all of their recruitment decisions–everything from job seeker perceptions to industry trends and talent supply,” she says. “They analyze this data to gain meaningful insight that helps them understand where to focus their recruitment efforts to get the best return on their investment.”

It’s been suggested that Google reinvented HR. “All people decisions at Google are based on data and analytics,” said Kathryn Dekas, Google’s people analytics manager, during a speech at an O’Reilly Strata Jumpstart conference.

And other companies can do the same thing. Haefner offers six steps for using data to create a working environment that engages and retains employees and boosts your bottom line:

Just as data are a good driver for your marketing efforts, today’s best employers apply the same efforts to their recruitment process. Haefner suggests starting with a problem you want to solve.

“We talk about the data and analytics, but first you have to have a question you want to answer,” she says. “You might ask, ‘Why aren’t the employees I want to recruit applying at my company?’ or, ‘What can I offer to attract the right talent to launch a new division?’”