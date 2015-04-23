Apple’s Newest App Store Is Open For Business

The Apple Watch doesn’t officially land in people’s mailboxes until tomorrow, but the most exciting part is already here: The app store. The Watch-specific storefront is now live and already bubbling over with more than 3,000 apps, according to The Wall Street Journal .

The Apple Watch Store, an extension of the Apple Watch app for iOS, is a showcase of software for Apple’s tiniest screen yet. Unlike the wares found in the company’s other digital storefronts, the apps here are meant to work in tandem with existing apps for iOS (since the Watch needs to be paired with an iPhone in order to function). As a result, these apps are typically extensions of an experience built for bigger screens rather than self-contained, stand-alone pieces of software, although some Watch apps get pretty close to feeling autonomous.





Apple is already keeping the competition at bay: One developer reportedly had his app rejected for mentioning the Pebble smartwatch, in keeping with Apple’s long-standing policy of forbidding the mention of rival platforms in apps submitted to the store.

So what is the Apple Watch for? Thousands of developers have already started to take a stab at answering that question. Will it make you more productive? Perhaps less productive? Like with any new gadget, the handiest use cases will emerge over time.