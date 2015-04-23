Twitter To Quitters: No No Wait, Check These Tweets Out

Sometimes, the mere idea of Twitter can be overwhelming. With so many tweets pouring in, the notion of ever keeping up with them all is impossible to anyone with a job or any kind of a life. Twitter knows this. And they’ve been trying to find ways to separate the good stuff from all the garbage.

Highlights is Twitter’s latest attempt at curating its own content. The twice-daily collection of tweets will be sent via push notification to users who opt in. The feature will be Android-only, at least initially.

This is a somewhat different approach from the one Twitter took with its Discover tab, which the company is reportedly in the process of phasing out. Instead of an always-available stream of tweets pulled based on overall popularity and various social signals, Highlights will condense the activity down even further into a list of about a dozen tweets.

The idea here is to give users a more convenient, digestible serving of Twitter, part of the company’s broader strategy to keep its user growth from slowing down any more than it already has. That’s no easy feat, but the company is willing to experiment. In recent weeks, they’ve launched a redesigned, content-rich homepage for users who aren’t signed in. They’ve even tried to compete more directly with Facebook on the messaging front by allowing people to opt in to receive direct messages from users who don’t follow them.

With the impending demise of the Discover tab, Twitter is apparently sounding out new ways to filter its own noise, but they’re doing it in a cautious way—compared to the rollout of Discover, which went out to all users at once. It’s a new look for the company. Here’s hoping it works.