From The Habits Of Creative People To The Productivity Power Of The Color Blue: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we received advice on rule-breaking from the first woman to run the Boston Marathon and faced our fears when it comes to accepting a promotion.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of April 20.





Like a muscle, your creative impulse is something you can hone and strengthen over time. And whether it’s knowing when to throw the towel in or pay attention to details, creative people utilize these five habits when it comes to tackling new projects or solving old problems.





The Boston Marathon has been around for 119 years, but women have only been allowed to join the race for the last 43. Kathrine “K.V.” Switzer discusses running the race–five years before it was permitted–and how rule-breaking can change the course of history.





While getting an education is unquestionably valuable, the school system tends to dampen that part of us that was so curious when we were kids. But it’s easy to regain your thirst for new knowledge by taking on these eight habits of naturally curious people.





Got a promotion? Congrats! Promotions can be both exciting and intimidating, but taking on new responsibilities doesn’t have to be stressful. Use these three not-so-obvious tips to guide you through starting a new role.





It’s a well-known fact that light can affect your body’s natural rhythms, but color may also have a similar effect. According to a new study from the University of California, Santa Cruz, the color blue drove productivity in mice and could do the same for humans.