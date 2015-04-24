Will Gawker Employees’ Decision To Organize Make Unions Cool Again?

For a while now, I’ve been sensing a surge of support for the idea of unions, even as the national media, elected officials, and even many workers have conducted a decades-long death watch of the labor movement. While traditional unions have, indeed, been declining in membership, the media has largely missed the rise of alternative labor structures and a newfound interest in unions among millennials .

So when Gawker editorial employees announced their intent to unionize, I was heartened but not entirely surprised. Their decision follows the Fight For 15 movement, to raise the national minimum wage for $7.25 to $15 an hour. Fight For 15 has energized workers in a way I haven’t seen in quite a while, and the rise of alt-labor groups like the National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Guestworker Alliance, National Taxi Workers Alliance and Freelancers Union.

Like handlebar moustaches and artisan hand-crafts, unions as a concept seem to be making a comeback. To borrow a phrase from the Washington Post’s Lydia DePillis, unions are now “retro cool.”

When I founded my organization in 1995 largely as a research and advocacy outfit, I called it “Working Today.” But soon it became clear that this new workforce of freelancers was really a constituency that would benefit from solidarity.

Our members under 35 embraced ‘union’ immediately. For them, “unions” were instruments of hope.

So, we asked our members what we should call ourselves. A union? A guild? An association? Stick with “Working Today”? Our members under 35 embraced “union” immediately. For them, “unions” were instruments of hope. The word evoked unity, mutual support, and, critically, power. The appeal for younger people continues–since 2007, our under-30 membership has risen an astounding 3,000%.

There is, of course, an inherent idealism among young people. But this is more than just the expected idealism of youth. People are looking at their objective (and often difficult) economic circumstances and coming to the same conclusions that workers in other generations did–when you’re in a group, you do better. That’s why, according to a report from the Pew Research Center, more than 60% of people under 30 have a favorable impression of unions–by far the highest favorable rating among any age group.

The working middle-classes are feeling their fortunes declining. They’re realizing they have more in common with the working poor than the comfortably wealthy. In the coming years, I expect we’ll see more economic activism on the part of the working middle-class. You can feel it already in the rhetoric of both Elizabeth Warren and Rand Paul, two of the politicians attracting the most support among young people.