Will Wright Unveils Thred, A Mobile Storytelling Tool For Visual Culture Vultures

The first thing you need to know about Thred is that it’s a storytelling app created by Will Wright, the legendary video game designer and brain behind SimCity , The Sims , and Spore . He invented whole new genres of gaming. So when Wright announces an app for making “multi-image creations for anything from web comics, to logging your tropical vacation, to useful how-tos,” it’s going to get attention.

Available today on the iPhone in the U.S., Thred is an app for creating stories with multiple panels. It can be a photo album, or a comic book if you add stickers and overlay text on the image. There’s a main feed with all the basic features of a social network: You can “heart” posts, comment, follow people, or sort the feed to highlight popular picks. But what makes Thred more than Instagram with slideshows is its robust set of creation tools.

To start a new Thred, you can pull images from your photo library or search the web directly inside the app. Once you’ve loaded an image–or up to 30 images all at once–they can be manipulated using a fairly standard set of photo filters with fashion catalog names like veil, sans, and poe. These are juxtaposed with a variety of comic-book borders you can throw on for some wham! pow! action. Next, you might overlay a line of prose or perhaps write your thoughts in one of several text bubble options, choosing from at least 22 different fonts. Twenty minutes can go by pretty quickly once you start noodling around in a Thred.





One area where Thred excels is in stickers. While this is by no means a unique feature, in most apps stickers are usually a cute add-on with a limited variety of options (unless you’re using Line, which is on a different scale entirely). There are 10 categories of stickers in Thred, including animal stickers, storytelling stickers, and object stickers. Each pack contains at least a dozen options. And if you can’t find what you want in those packs, you can search the web for stickers you fancy. This feature is smartly built: It automatically searches Bing for transparent images that are ready-made to be placed in one of your Threds.

Thred’s main feed, at least during the beta test I took part in, is filled mostly with fun but impersonal posts. Yet Thred does have the potential to be a lifeblogging tool. One of the app’s main menu options leads to a timeline of your photos called Your Day. It’s a simple feature that becomes more powerful over time. Say you’re a foodie and want to create a Thred of all the hamburgers you’ve ever eaten; you could browse your photo album archive and add pictures of all those burgers in a Thred that includes location markers and descriptive text. Images in a Thred can be rearranged–listicles are a cinch–and since old Threds can be edited, you have the ability to update each story with new experiences at a later date. It’s one of the most powerful features of the app, but it also feels a bit buried. And, for now at least, Thred lacks some obvious data sets such as tweets, Spotify picks, or Facebook updates–all of which could help Your Day feel more robust. You can, however, link your Thred to Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr.

Hyperlinking adds another layer of complexity. These links can be used to connect one of your Threds to someone else’s, or make a meta-image with links to your all of your posts. Hyperlinks could be used to produce games inside the app. There’s also a way to link Threds by location, opening some interesting possibilities around events and check-ins–Wright calls these “spatially distributed stories.” It’s a nifty feature, but one that seems geared to dedicated super-users at this point.

Despite the robust array of tools and story-building options in Thred, the app has several shortcomings. Threds are public both in the app and on the web–you can’t post them to just a small group of friends or privately with one other person. YVideo is not an option yet. And you can’t collaborate on a Thred, or let someone else add panels to a Thred you’ve already started.