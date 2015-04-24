Simple Strategies For Aligning Your Goals And Daily Tasks

The word “negligence” has an almost universal negative connotation. Negligent store owners are sued, while negligent parents and negligent teachers blame each other for creating negligent children. However, there is a context where negligence can be an extremely positive trait: task management. I’m not talking about negligence of the entire to-do list, but rather purposeful negligence of tasks that don’t serve a higher purpose.

When it comes to our to-do lists, far too many of us become undisciplined yes-men (and yes-women). We complete easy tasks as we attempt to feel productive, instead of actually being productive. In reality, the tasks we do are rarely the ones we should be prioritizing, or doing at all. What’s needed is a filter: a way to distill good tasks from bad ones.

Goals are great for providing targets to strive towards. To make sure your actions are aligned with your aspirations, I recommend you follow the APP system, which aligns your macro goals with your micro tasks.

Awareness

Usain Bolt’s incredible speed wouldn’t break many records if he wasn’t sprinting directly towards the finish line. In the same vein, our ability to wipe out tons of tasks in a day doesn’t do us much good if those task don’t bring us towards our goal. This is why the first step in the APP system is awareness. To prioritize and accomplish meaningful tasks, you must identify what you are progressing towards.

At the very top of your task list, create 3-5 medium term goals for yourself. I like to create monthly goals regarding the five most important areas of my life: health, professional, education, relationship and service (giving back). You should avoid creating more than five goals at a time, as progress towards goals typically requires a significant amount of time, and time is a finite resource. Limiting goals also makes you choose the ones which will be most impactful.

Prioritization

“What’s the ONE Thing I can do such that by doing it, everything else will be easier or unnecessary?”

This is Gary Keller’s famous focusing question from his book, The One Thing. It asks people to consider what is the most impactful thing they can do to accomplish their goals. As you concentrate on the focusing question, you’ll find many tasks come to mind. As long as they’re correlated with your goal, add them to your list and then prioritize based on the focusing question.