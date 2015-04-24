If “The Aviator” Was About Jeans, If Ireland Was Westeros: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Attention to detail. It can be a tad annoying when it’s your roommate or life partner listing off all your domestic failings and horrifying habits, but in creating advertising that will connect and engage with an audience, it’s crucial.

The Toronto Silent Film Festival simply could’ve just posted 15-second clips of a few silent films on Instagram. Putting up Westerosi signs in the Irish countryside would’ve sufficiently conveyed Tourism Ireland’s point that yes, Game of Thrones shoots there. A jeans brand making a trailer-length gag inspired by The Aviator would’ve been enough for some to get the joke. No one expects to interact with a music video, particularly if it’s for Skip laundry detergent. And the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence probably could’ve got a somber point across about victims of gun violence without the heartbreaking addition of the victims’ actual clothes.

Each of these didn’t stop at the expected, and instead used a keen attention to detail to make them things worth our time and not just taking up space. Like your manspreading couch hog of a roommate.

Venture below to read more about our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: The festival’s Instagram feed became a choose-your-own-adventure silent film, using clips from seven festival entries to let users see a unique movie based on their decisions.

Who:Toronto Silent Film Festival, Red Lion

Why We Care: It’s an innovative use of the social platform that not only delivers a unique experience in 15-second bursts, but is also uses a modern medium to illustrate the art form of film before talkies came along.





What: Northern Ireland cheekily takes advantage of its role as the setting for many of the lands in the hit HBO show, with old-timey signs pointing the way to such scenic locations such as Winterfell and Dragonstone.

Who:Tourism Ireland, Publicis UK

Why We Care:Why should New Zealand get all the fantasy epic nerd tourism excitement? Plenty of people would be perfectly happy to pass the time waiting for George to finish the next book by shopping for “Targaryen-farmed” dragon eggs in Belfast.

What: The Amsterdam-based jeans brand follows up to its American Psycho-inspired, Cannes-winning film with another “explicit remake,” this time taking on Howard Hughes’s biopic The Aviator.

Who:Denham, Mike Teevee, John Weich

Why We Care: A meticulously absurd and entertaining way to bring the brand’s tagline “Truth is in the details” to life. If you know a denim fanatic, you know that Hughes is an appropriate device to spoof their peculiar pants-related obsession.