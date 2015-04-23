You Better Not Mention Another Smartwatch In Apple’s App Store

A user called Steve on the GetPebble forums claims that Apple rejected the latest version of his SeaNav US app because its documentation mentions support for a SeaNav US app on the Pebble smartwatch.

Forum user Steve posted Apple’s response and reason for rejection: “Apps or metadata that mentions the name of any other mobile platform will be rejected.” The rejection notice went on to say that both the submitted app and its metadata “declare support for the Pebble Smartwatch.” To fix it, SeaNav US will have to strip all references to the Pebble smartwatch out of the application description, What’s New info, previews, and screenshots, the rejection notice said.

Apparently this is not a new rule. According to the Apple App Store’s “Common App Rejections” page, violations of Guideline 3.1–the guideline cited in Steve’s rejection–account for 3.1% of all app rejections.

So while this is an old App Store policy, it certainly has new implications now that Apple is releasing its own smartwatch. Developers who make apps for iOS can make versions for competing smartwatches–but they cannot mention that fact in their App Store description.

