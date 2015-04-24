Designers Build Karl Lagerfeld A Giant Paper Castle

No one could call fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld indecisive: he is known for burning any drawing he doesn’t end up making into a garment. Paper is the starting point of every Lagerfeld piece, and imagining all those charred drawings–along with the many that stuck–inspired an installation at Germany’s Bundeskunsthalle Bonn museum in honor of the designer’s latest retrospective, Mode Methode. Paper art studio Wanda Barcelona laser-cut 15,000 pieces of paper and, over the course of three weeks, arranged them around the exhibit, creating a sort of Lagerfeldian paper castle.