For A Perfect Work/Life Balance, Quiksilver Now Makes A Business Suit You Can Surf In

You’re a busy businessman with busy businessman things to do. Meetings, phone calls, emails, Vines, steak dinners, and the finest wines available to humanity , buy, sell, buy, sell.

But it all doesn’t leave that much time for recreation. Quiksilver in Japan and agency TBWA\HAKUHODO decided to do something about that by creating a wetsuit that doubles as a business suit. For real. The True Wetsuit features a jacket and pants made from two-millimeter super high-stretch jersey neoprene, and the shirt is made with “dryflight” fabric made by Quiksilver and 3M for superior water repellency.





Japanese surfers can get their own made-to-order True Wetsuit online, which includes a jacket, pants, shirt and tie, for about $2,500 (USD) and takes about two months for delivery. After that, you’ll be ready for every kind of board meeting.