Beautiful App Makes Cartoons Out Of Classical Music

Unless you’re a musician–and sometimes, not even then–you’re probably not very comfortable with reading musical notation. Sure, we might be taught in grade school music class. We might be able to plod along, but we hardly find it intuitive.

The same can’t be said for this animated score of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto (K.622, Second Movement, Adagio) as performed by Bruce Edwards of the Fulda Symphonic Orchestra. It makes following a complicated classical performance as simple as the old Follow the Bouncing Ball cartoons, and as fanciful as Walt Disney’s Fantasia.

The animation uses colored diamonds, dots, lines, and waves to distinguish between clarinets, cellos, and other instruments. It was created by Stephen Malinowski, whose program, the Music Animation Machine, a nearly 40 year computer project to make music notation more intuitive to follow.

And if you like that? You can watch hundreds more on this YouTube channel. Because, from Mozart to Metallica, any piece of music can be animated this way.

The Music Animation Machine is free to download on Windows here.