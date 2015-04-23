This New Cadbury Bar Has 7 Different Fillings And Will Blow Your Chocolate-Loving Mind

People love chocolate . And people love chocolate bars. Chocolate bars that are just chocolate, and chocolate bars filled with stuff. There are bars with pretzels, caramel, cookie, nuts, whatever the hell Turkish delight is , and more.

Cadbury is an iconic chocolate brand, known for both its wide variety of classic bar fillings and its creative approach to advertising. Now the brand is mixing the two with a new bar that will feature seven different fillings. Seven. Fillings. One. Bar.

The “Spectacular 7” is seven of the brand’s other bars rolled into one Voltron of Chocolate Bar Supremacy, combining the powers of Caramel, Whole Nut, Fruit & Nut, Turkish Delight, Oreo, Daim, and Dairy Milk.





But before we begin celebrating in the streets about all the time we’ll save trying to choose just one flavor, know this: The Spectacular 7 is limited edition. In a move of cruel and unusual punishment, Cadbury is only making 10 of them. And the only way to get one is through the brand’s Twitterfeed.

Or, y’know, go and buy seven chocolate bars and rotate flavors as you shove them in your face. Silver linings.