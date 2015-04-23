Blindfolded Kids Try To Find Their Moms By Touch In This Sweet Mother’s Day Ad

Could you pick your mom out of a line-up by touch alone? That’s the challenge Pandora Jewelry presented to six kids, aged three to nine. The moms stood silently in a row, their eyes wide in anxious anticipation, as their child would step forward and begin the evaluation process.

The spot, by Danish agency Malling Publications, is for Pandora’s Unique Collection and ties the product to this very Dove-y stunt through the unique bond between children and mothers. Not so far removed from spending half the day in each other’s arms, it’s heartwarming (and maybe a little bit tear-inducing, you big softie, you) to see how quickly and confident the kids are in making the right choice.



