Watch A Drone Herd A Flock Of Sheep

Drones have been used for tasks big and small, serious and silly. We’ve seen drones used for delivering medicine , helping bicyclists , disaster relief , or dropping off the occasional chocolate bar . But I’m pretty sure this is the first time we’ve seen a drone herd sheep.

The video above was filmed in Carlow, Ireland by Paul Brennan. According to Brennan, it took a little over four minutes for “Shep the Drone” to herd the sheep down the path. I suppose the benefit of the drone is that it only needs to be powered by electricity, whereas a sheepdog requires table scraps and affection. But if drones can replace conventional warfare, then there’s no reason they can’t replace conventional animal husbandry methods as well.

The drone Brennan used and a well-trained breathing, fluffy, barking sheepdog both cost around $2,000, so there really might be no reason not to switch. Unless, of course, you like dogs.