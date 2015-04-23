Just Say Yes To Watching The Far Out History Of America’s War On Drugs

America’s drug policy has been through a real trip, starting as early as the 20th century, and it’s still being reformed today. Following a presidential declaration of war in 1971, government-funded programs sought to purge the country of its drug use. Celebrities ranging from Rachel Leigh Cook to Pee-wee Herman have voiced their opposition to drug use, and private organizations released graphic PSAs–most memorably involving a frying egg–to steer people away from drugs.