How Video Games Crept Into Professional Sports

How many times have you heard about a new movie that “ is like a video game “? Sure, video games have influenced film and TV. But you’ll see even more crossover in sports.

Over the past 40 odd years, the UI of sports video games has very directly bled into broadcast television. Now, the experience of playing a sports video game isn’t so different from watching a sports broadcast, as the two are slowly blending into one hybrid experience.

Okay, so arguably the first sports game, Pong, didn’t exactly take television by storm.





But I ask you, is Tecmo Bowl‘s dotted first yard line…

…much different from what the NFL’s been using now for years?

And as absurd as this hit by a monkey in Super Mario Baseball may seem…

…is it really any different from this “real” MLB catch?