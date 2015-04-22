Toyota’s Ad For Its New Hydrogen Car Is Fueled By Bullshit

Here’s where the joke about all advertising being bullsh*t goes. And in the case of Toyota’s latest campaign, that sh*t just got real.

To announce the impending arrival of Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell electric car, the brand and agency Droga5 have launched a multi-part online video series called “Fueled by Everything.” The first episode, directed by Morgan Spurlock, is called “Fueled by Bullsh*t” and tackles the doubts around hydrogen fuel technology.





We meet mechanical engineer Scott Blanchet and a dairy farmer named Ron, as they follow bovine manure from a steaming pile on Ron’s farm to fueling up the new hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, set to go on sale in California later this year.





It’s an engaging and accessibly quick explanation of the science behind the new car, and the campaign site delves deeper into how hydrogen can also be manufactured from other renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and biogas from landfills.