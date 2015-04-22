YouTube: Users Are More Likely To View Ads On Mobile

According to YouTube, there is a secret to getting you to watch the ad that rolls before the latest adorable cat video: Make sure you are watching it on your phone. As a matter of fact, you are 1.4 times as likely to watch YouTube ads on smartphones. A new survey released today by YouTube and consulting firm Ipsos MediaCT says, in addition, mobile users are 1.4 times more likely to share ads.

The survey was released by YouTube at a strategic time: Next Wednesday, April 29, the company is holding its annual Brandcast event in New York, where YouTube aggressively courts .

YouTube is not the only company seeing growth in mobile video. Facebook reports that it now gets about 3 billion video views a day, mostly on mobile.

One interesting challenge for YouTube and its Facebook frenemies is that viewers consume mobile video ads differently. Nikao Yang, senior vice president of global marketing at mobile ad firm Opera Mediaworks, told Fast Company that the company advises partners to keep ads under 15 seconds, emphasize quick cuts and large text call-outs, and de-emphasize sound because “most of the time, users consume mobile content with the volume off as they could be in a meeting, at work, or in class.”

For YouTube’s corporate parents at Google and Facebook, video advertising is a potentially massive form of income. While video advertisements are viewed as nuisances when inserted into normal webpages, we have been conditioned by both companies to accept quick, skippable videos before viewing other videos we have already chosen to see.

Online video advertising is currently in its infancy and largely mimics television advertising; the medium is still awaiting its first breakout projects and award show-worthy moments. Nonetheless, industry viewers know that day is coming. Rich Raddon, cofounder of influential YouTube partner firm Zefr, added that “Video viewing is massively shifting to mobile devices because it is easy, intuitive, and fun. When the right ad is served against the right content, it clearly creates a compelling value for a brand.”

[via Re/code]