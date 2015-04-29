Turn NASA’s Raw Satellite Imagery Into Beautiful, Embeddable Maps

In 2012, NASA launched Landsat 8, a satellite that takes full, high-resolution images of the planet every 16 days. All of that imagery is available online , but good luck trying to sort through it all.

A new tool created by micro-satellite and data company Astro Digital makes Landsat’s imagery easy to find. It also then packages that imagery into embeddable maps, like the one below, which shows Massachusetts and Rhode Island with a vegetation overlay.

To use the tool, zoom in on the part of the country that you’re interested in (or just enter in an address), pick a time range, and click on one of the green circles. These represent locations where Landsat has taken images recently. Select one of the images (these are also sorted by cloud cover in the image), choose whether you want to see it in true color or filtered–by either vegetation or urban land–and click “publish.” A few minutes later, you’ll get a personalized map in your email.

There are numerous applications for these moderately-high resolution images. Here’s a before and after image using the vegetation filter that comes from California’s Sierra foothills, illustrating the seriousness of the state’s drought. Lower intensity red, greens, and tan indicate unhealthy vegetation.

This image was taken on October 18th, 2013: