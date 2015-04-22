Victims Of Gun Violence Are Brought Back To Life, And The Streets, In A Haunting PSA Exhibit

When we read that 30,000 people die from gun violence every year, or that one in three Americans know someone who has been shot, it’s tough to reconcile those numbers and statistics with the individual lives behind them.
To help address that disconnect, The Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence and agency FCB Chicago created #Unforgotten, an art exhibit representing actual victims of gun violence. The exhibit featured lifelike, though faceless, recreations of the victims in their actual clothing around Chicago, created in collaboration with the victims’ families.
The campaign site features a closer look at the victims’ life stories, a petition to help stop gun violence, and more.