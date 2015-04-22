Today In Tabs: Can’t Win For Loss-Leading

This morning, my daily ThinkUp email reminded me that exactly two years ago, my top post on Facebook was about Amanda “Fucking” Palmer ’s Vogon poetry :

Two years later Palmer is still regrettably present, this time explaining to Forbes that her $1.2 million Kickstarter was a “loss leader” meant to simultaneously trick people into supporting her on Patreon and make them “trust the shit out of” her:

AFP: …I pretty much broke even on that Kickstarter. I did it almost deliberately because I wanted my fans to trust the shit out of me and they do. ZOG: I didn’t realize that. AFP: Not to mention, it adds insult to injury when I still get clueless people who understand nothing about business coming to me and asking what I did with my million dollars.

Not addressed: what she did with her million dollars. Fans, it looks like a lot more trust is going to be needed before all the shit is out of Amanda Palmer.

you know a week is a joke when the three people i’m supposed to sympathize for are amy pascal, don lemon, and cornel west — Rembert Browne (@rembert) April 21, 2015

Vicious trash-monster Gurbaksh Chahal is being sued at his new company, despite a sincere attempt to found it on a firm basis of contempt and loathing for all female humans. The lawsuit basically alleges that Gurbaksh Chahal is a vicious trash-monster, but in legal terms. “Chahal’s employees” “wrote” a blog post defending Chahal and “definitely not being Chahal writing it himself.” It is the least convincing piece of sock-puppetry ever, and worth a read just to see how much of an idiot you can be, as a man, and still succeed repeatedly in tech.

imagining someone eating & screaming.. like eating a full meal and constantly screaming between mouthfuls — steve roggenbuck (@steveroggenbuck) April 22, 2015

Today in Them: They redesigned The Atlantic, if you’re a homepage enthusiast. They found Kermit IRL. They’re making that terrible Full House reboot, but keeping the unoriginal TV quality scales balanced by making a Galaxy Quest TV series too. They’re changing the Facebook newsfeed algorithm again. They’re talking (on their Night iPhone) about selling forgotten social network Path to a South Korean messaging app. They proved there’s no link between the MMR vaccine and autism AGAIN. They’re getting kinda thirsty.

Felix Salmon filed another dispatch from his “discouraging journalists” beat. If you want to work with Droopy Dog, Fusion’s hiring, yo! Think about it! Every day you could come into work and have Felix be like “why haven’t you quit yet. There’s no future for you here.”

oh look it’s me, diaps and vapes pic.twitter.com/dUupiLDokO — bijan stephen (@bijanstephen) April 22, 2015

Jay Z’s streaming-music-for-rich-people service Tidal is such a failure that it’s driving a revival of interest in its competitors. It is literally anti-successful. It’s like a success-ray, pointed outward. The CEO and about 25 others were fired a few days ago, to maintain Tidal’s target 1:1 employee-to-customer ratio.