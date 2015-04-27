Refresh Boring Old Furniture With Smiling Screws And Glow-In-The-Dark Nails

Tell us if you’ve ever heard this: “You’ve gotta see my new dining room table because it’s got some amazing screws.”

Probably not. Which is exactly why the quirky Amsterdam design firm Droog created the Construct Me! collection–a line of screws, nails, washers, nuts, hooks, brackets, hinges, and ties that let you personalize the cheap, generic furniture you buy, and refresh the tired furniture you already own. Think Ikea Hacks gone easy.

We can give a totally new identity to what you already own.

“Usually hardware is discreet, and hidden, but by amplifying these hidden elements, [we] can give a totally new identity to what you already own,” explains Lara Mikocki, a spokesperson for Droog. “What is usually unimportant becomes important, and creates new value without extensive input or resources. Hence, hardware with a twist.”

Each item really stands out. Screws in the collection have tops as large as oversized sweater buttons. Wing nuts have massive fins that look designed to spin and move air like a fan. Brackets and hinges are the size of small books. Screw tops have smiley faces, dead eyes, and tongues sticking out. “Bubble” hooks have the superfluous rounded construction of clouds. And a wooden mesh mallet and nail set creates a very strange, transformative take on furniture hardware. Because the hitting end of the mallet and the striking surface of the nail are both constructed from a honeycomb-like wood, the mallet distorts into a tighter hammer shape as you swing away, and the nails leave a big, pancake-like splat on top of the wood. These small details add up to create what Droog calls a “clever, subtle, and witty” take on hardware.

Some of the pieces are even quite practical. On the glow-in-the-dark nails, Mikocki says: “Glow in the dark adds another layer of functionality. At night you know how to maneuver around your pieces.”

Construct Me! is still in development, and its prices are yet to be determined.

See more here.